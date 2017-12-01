The War on Gold Intensifies: It Betrays The Elitists’ Panic And Coming Defeat – Part 2

Here is Part 2 of Stewart Dougherty’s “War on Gold” essay. Here’s Part 1

Magicians use distraction, deflection and misdirection to conduct their tricks. They get their audiences to look to the left while they perform their magic undetected on the right. So do con artists and swindlers.

George H. W. Bush, in a speech delivered to a joint session of Congress on 11 September 1990 entitled “Toward a New World Order,” headlined a geopolitical theme that has garnered a great deal of attention ever since. And while Bush was not the first person to use the term, it struck a global nerve when he invoked it.

Bush’s speech about the New World Order deflected and misdirected the people’s attention to the left, and prevented them from seeing the real action that was taking place to the right: the imposition of a New World Central Banking Order throughout the west. This multi-country, supranational, autonomous, all-powerful, privately-controlled, for profit, non-auditable, monopolized, collusive, monetary leviathan has become what we call the Western Central Banking Dictatorship (WCBD).

This dictatorship, and we are not being pejorative, we are simply applying the standard definition of the word to what central banking actually is, operates throughout the broadly defined “west,” which includes: the United States, Canada, Mexico, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, New Zealand and Australia. Certain African, Asian and South American countries also play lesser parts in the regime. Dictatorially ruled by this private monetary system are the hundreds of millions of citizens who must use Euros, Yen, Rupees, and United States, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars to function in their daily lives, as these fiat currencies are all 100% controlled by the regime, and are subject to whatever actions, no matter how experimental or extreme (such as Quantitative Easing and negative interest rates), the controllers, in their sole discretion, decide to take.

One of the seven core principles of Inferential Analytics, the forecasting method we have developed and use, is that all phenomena represent Life Forces, and that all Life Forces ceaselessly work to expand, evolve, empower themselves, and conquer new terrain.

Some of the most powerful Life Forces on earth are the “isms.” One of today’s most rapidly evolving “isms’ is crony communism, the national operating system now metastasizing throughout western nations to replace its dying predecessor, crony capitalism. In this expanding system of crony communism, the cronies loot the capital that was produced by the dying capitalistic system, while the masses descend into communistic impoverishment, entrapment and despair. Crony communism is a system in which the forces of diabolism, greed and evil usurp and exploit state power for their own enrichment, empowerment and dominance, at the direct expense of the communized masses.

Relentlessly increasing wealth concentration combined with spreading impoverishment and paycheck to paycheck living are two glaring signs among many others that the Life Force of crony communism has entrenched itself throughout the west, and that it is evolving and advancing.

The enabling institution for the spread of crony communism is the WCBD, which is owned and operated by the Deep State crony elite, both of which are Life Forces of plunder and human exploitation.

To those who pay attention to fiscal, monetary, economic and financial realities, it is becoming clear, despite the current frenzy of propaganda to the contrary, that the existing system is failing. In the United States, to focus on one national example, massively underfunded pensions will collapse without equally massive bailouts; every government entitlement program is bankrupt, a fact publicly admitted by the programs’ respective government overseers; structural deficits are uncontrollable under current law and can only be contained if government promises are broken at extreme expense to the economy and people; debt at all levels is exploding and structurally, must continue to explode; mass financial stress is directly observable in such forms as street-level, in one’s face homelessness, fast-spreading tent cities, and teeming under-bridge communities; paycheck to paycheck and government welfare payment to government welfare payment living is now the norm for the vast majority of the population (for example, 78% of full time workers in the United States now live paycheck to paycheck; the financial condition of part time and unemployed persons is even more dire); the savings rate has plunged as people struggle to make ends meet or engage in financially disastrous “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” binge spending programmed into their brains by the MSM, which repeatedly tells them that things have never been better and they should go shopping; overall savings are non-existent or meaningless for the vast majority of the population; among many other signs of fiscal and financial decline.

The WCBD, which includes all western central banks, the World Bank, the IMF, the ESF and their consolidating organization, the intensely secretive, predatory, and frigid BIS, is fully aware that the system is failing. The United States Federal Reserve System alone employs hundreds of Ph. D. economists and statisticians, and it is literally impossible they do not comprehend that trillions more fiat currency units must be created out of nothing to keep the monetary system functioning. Further, it is impossible that these Ph. D.s and their management do not realize that ultimately, the very design of the fiat monetary edifice means that it must erupt into a hyperinflationary bonfire, exactly as it has repeatedly done throughout history. Every “fix” now being implemented, most particularly the new, frenzied fixation on GDP growth, is an urgent attempt deflect attention away from the structural impossibilities of the monetary system, and to buy time.

For years, people have realized that certain vital government statistics, such as employment, inflation, retail sales and GDP are manipulated to tell a comforting narrative that all is well in the land. Confidence is everything in debt-dependent, fiat currency-based, consumer-expenditure-addicted economies. But for some strange reason, very few people question the most important statistic of all: money supply. This is remarkable in light of the fact that long after the emergency measures taken to re-start the system during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), we learned that the Fed had created, in total secrecy, trillions of dollars’ worth of currency swaps that were extended to foreign central banks in order to bail out the financial system. This was so far outside the Fed’s “Dual Mandate” that it beggared belief they had actually done it, let alone without any public or even intra-governmental disclosure whatsoever.

We believe that such secret GFC money creation is just the tip of the iceberg, and that the revelation of actual, as opposed to deliberately misstated money supply would dumbfound even the most sophisticated of financial observers and require a recalculation of virtually every financial and economic metric. All of which would massively deteriorate. We believe that this is one black swan among dozens that could ignite a broad-based flight into physical gold, as people rushed to monetary high ground for financial and personal safety.

On 27 June 2017, during the British Academy President’s Lecture Q&A Session in London, Janet Yellen made the following, now famous statement in answer to a question:

“Would I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? You know,

that would probably be going too far, but I do think we are much safer, and

I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes, and I don’t believe it will be.”

Many observers chalked up this comment to central banker self-congratulation and boastfulness. Or, they assumed that Ms. Yellen was making a campaign statement to land a second term as Fed Chair. We viewed it differently.

We do not believe Yellen ever had any intention of serving a second term as Fed Chair, and that her “candidacy” was theater. Yellen, Fischer and Dudley, all of whom have gotten or are getting out, realize that the monetary and financial systems are rigged to the breaking point, and that when they fail, the fallout will be uncontrollable. They know the systems are rigged, because they rigged them, and don’t want to be anywhere near them when they blow apart. This helps explain the documented elitist fascinations with long range Gulfstream jets and New Zealand, among their numerous other escape vehicles.

If Yellen had said she was not interested in serving a second term, this would have indicated that something is seriously wrong, a message central bankers never send beforehand. Having admitted, as she has, that she and many of her colleagues no longer understand inflation, an appreciation of which is absolutely critical to the entire process of central banking, she also admitted that, like Fukushima, the monetary system is melting down and out of control. Therefore, she played the game of running for a second term, even though it was just an act.

In the second to last paragraph of her 20 November 2017 resignation letter, Yellen wrote:

“I am enormously proud to have worked alongside many dedicated and highly able

women and men, particularly my predecessor as Chair, Ben S. Bernanke, whose

leadership during the financial crisis and its aftermath was critical to restoring the

soundness of our financial system and prosperity of our country. I am also gratified

by the substantial improvement in the economy since the crisis. The economy has

produced 17 million jobs, on net, over the past 8 years and, by most metrics, is

close to achieving the Federal Reserve’s statutory objective of maximum employment

and price stability. Of course, sustaining this progress will require continued

monitoring of, and decisive responses to, newly emerging threats to financial and

economic stability.” [Our italics.]

This statement was an Inferential Analytics trigger, because we noted that she did not say, “if” there are “newly emerging threats to financial and economic stability.” [Cryptocurrencies/Bitcoin are seen as threat per Trump’s statement that Homeland Security was monitoring Thursday’s Bitcoin sell-off]

A second IA trigger was pulled when Jerome Powell, during his opening comments to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee reviewing his Fed Chair nomination, said the following on 28 November 2017:

“We must be prepared to respond decisively and with appropriate force to new and

unexpected threats to our nation’s financial stability and economic prosperity.”

Please note two things: 1) Like Yellen, he did not say “if” there are “new and unexpected threats to our nation’s financial stability and economic prosperity;” and, 2) the nearly identical language used by both.

To us, both Yellen and Powell are warning that “newly emerging financial threats to financial and economic stability” and “economic prosperity” are on the horizon. People might comfort themselves by saying, “That is always the case,” which is true. Endogenous and exogenous risks to complicated systems always exist. The problem is that when these threats manifest themselves, what can they do about them at this point, other than print massive quantities of new currency units, a so-called medicine that has become more toxic than the disease it attempts to cure.

Central bankers go to lengths to paint a rosy picture, because belief is everything when people are living in a fantasy, which an economy that is more than $200 trillion in debt all told, is. We therefore find it extraordinary that Yellen, on her way out, and Powell, on his way in are painting a dark picture by talking about “threats to financial and economic stability.” They would not be using these words if they did not know that something serious is on the horizon. They know, because the threats are of the WCBD’s direct making.

Regarding the specific comment Yellen made in London, we believe she was saying that the Fed in particular, and the WCBD in general, have now transferred the mechanisms perfected over the past 40 years to control precious metals prices, to western stock markets, in order to control their prices. The only difference being that while they have used sophisticated, computerized price manipulation techniques to push precious metals prices down, they are using the same techniques to push stock prices up.

Why? For four primary reasons: 1) To prevent the pension system from collapsing, which would bring down the entire economy and banking system with it; 2) To generate badly needed income and capital gains tax revenue; (Please keep in mind that most employee stock option gains are taxed as individual income, and result in top income tax rates being imposed; full, uncapped Medicare taxes being paid by both employee and employer; and, the Obamacare 0.9% Medicare surtax being collected. Therefore, such stock option gains represent a trifecta tax bonanza for the government. Additionally, capital gains over a minor threshold amount, which is not indexed to inflation, are now subject to the Obamacare 3.8% surtax, which the proposed “Repeal and Replace” House and Senate legislation never rescinded, evidence that the government is dependent upon the surtax revenue and will not let it go. As we can see, Republican legislators spoke with a forked tongue; while they said they hated Obamacare, they forgot to mention that they love its tax revenue and have no intention of parting with it); 3) To foster the “Wealth Effect,” and thereby stimulate consumer spending, which is critical to employment, corporate profits, corporate profit taxes and state sales taxes. In deliberately creating a consumer spending, as opposed to a production economy, the government and the citizens have become slaves to a low-to-zero savings, binge spending, consumer impoverishment economy, which is a Castle in the Air and a mirage that will fade; 4) To facilitate a high-intensity, big-dollar insider trading, front running and looting spree, via the dissemination of inside information to the elite regarding upcoming WCBD policy decisions and government economic reports, all of which move markets in predictable, sizable, and enormously profitable ways for those who can exploit them in advance. The surge in wealth inequality is not natural, and not an accident.

In addition to precious metals price controls and the legalization of bail-in banking, numerous other developments, such as the accelerated push to eliminate cash all suggest that the people are being elaborately set up for epic financial slaughter by the Deep State plunderers. The Deep Statists are intent on eliminating financial sanctuaries that are outside their bail-in dragnets. In past situations of this kind, gold has performed admirably in protecting wealth and, far more important, human lives.

We mentioned in Part 1 that there is a clue in the Financial Times article that demonstrates the statists’ fear that they cannot prevent broad scale interest in gold from developing among the people. The FT article argued that due to dealer commissions, physical gold is more expensive than its electronic counterpart. It also stated that physical coin dealers are dangerous because they are “exploitative” and “shady.” The conclusion the author reached for his dear readers to follow was this: “More gold will be traded electronically,” because if one is going to buy gold, electronic products are the better deal.

This is exactly what the increasingly concerned Deep Statists are trying to steer people into doing: buying electronic, not physical gold. They appear to realize that they might not be able to control the gold price for much longer, and that if the price gets away from them, the Cryptocurrency Effect will be activated in gold. If that happens, a price Vesuvius lies ahead. The volcano, they cannot stop. All they can do is misdirect the people’s money into their phony electronic gold products, to sterilize and control those funds. Then, when the price does explode, they will force customers to accept involuntary cash settlements and close out the electronic acounts. The customers will get fiat currency at the precise time when it is plunging in value, and the statists will keep any physical gold they might have purchased with customers’ funds.

As Sun Tzu said, in war, you must know the enemy and yourself if you intend to win. We hope that our article has helped readers know the enemy a bit better. The next task is to know yourself; to ask yourself, “Given what I know, what should I do?” In our opinion, and this is just our personal point of view, not an investment recommendation, which we are not licensed to provide, the fact that the Deep State elitists are stopping at nothing to discourage you from buying physical gold is the precise reason why you should buy it. And if this article has resonated with you, then you probably also believe, as we do, that the time to financially prepare yourself is getting short. The current intensity of price maneuvering and manipulation in a broad variety of markets implies that the center is losing hold, and that something wicked this way comes.

Stewart Dougherty is the creator of Inferential Analytics, a forecasting method that applies to events proprietary, time-tested principles of human instinct, desire and action. In his view, forecasting methods not fundamentally based upon principles of human action are unlikely to be reliable over time. He is a graduate of Tufts University (BA) and Harvard Business School (MBA). He developed expertise in strategic analysis and planning during a 35+ year business career, has traveled to and conducted research in over 25 countries and has refined Inferential Analytics into a reliable predictive instrument over a period of 17+ years

